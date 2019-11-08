Madison-based musical ensemble Disaster Passport will be live onstage at The Commons, performing their original score to accompany Godfrey Reggio’s towering 1982 masterpiece of poetic image cinema: “Koyannisqatsi.” The film will be shown on the big screen in the theater, alongside the musicians on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Admission is $6 at the door.
The title of this documentary film comes from the Hopi word meaning "life out of balance." “Koyaanisqatsi” was Reggio’s first film after spending 16 years in complete meditative silence.
Disaster Passport is Luke Bassuener, percussion; Karl Christenson, omnichord/guitar; Colin Crowley and Andy Moore, 5-string banjo. Disaster Passport has been performing their new musical score accompanying the film to full-house audiences all over the Madison area. The movie contains no dialogue, but these four musicians composed the soundtrack in 2018.
"Koyaanisqatsi" was directed and produced by Reggio under the banner of Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope Production House. Reggio and his cinematographer Ron Fricke set out to portray increasing tension between people and the environments they inhabit. “Our language is in a state of vast humiliation. It no longer describes the world in which we live,” explained the director about his decision for no dialogue.
The Commons Community and Art Center is located at 401 E. Jefferson St in Viroqua. More information can be found at thearkviroqua.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.