A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will reopen from Tuesday, November 27 to Thursday, November 29 in Monroe County to help renters, homeowners and businesses in Wisconsin affected by the severe storms and flooding of Aug. 17 through Sep. 14, 2018.
The DRC is located at Cashton Fire & Rescue, 645 Front St., Cashton. Hours are Tuesday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the DRC, representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Emergency Management and other State of Wisconsin agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more flood resistant.
Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;
• Use the FEMA App; or
• Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). People who use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
Registering with any other agency does not register you with FEMA. If you are unsure, call 800-621-3362 and a representative can assist you.
Nine Wisconsin counties have been approved for individual assistance, including Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.
The last day to register for FEMA assistance is Dec. 17.
