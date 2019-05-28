The DisChords, a bluegrass gospel band from Viroqua, will be featured at Kickapoo Cowboy Church on June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Readstown Event Hall on Hwy. 61 next to Crazy Franks in Readstown.

The six-piece band was started in 2005 and is comprised of Eldon Gardner, Judy Herr, Gary Herr, Wayne Sherry, Tom Baker and Sandy Malliet. They perform for church services and community events throughout the area.

Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Cowboy Church is non-denominational and does not require membership. This is free of charge and everyone is encouraged to attend. There are also free snacks, coffee and door prizes.

Upcoming performers and other information can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org For more information, contact Wayne Goplin at  608-632-2274 or norskhvn@mwt.net.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.