The DisChords, a bluegrass gospel band from Viroqua, will be featured at Kickapoo Cowboy Church on June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Readstown Event Hall on Hwy. 61 next to Crazy Franks in Readstown.
The six-piece band was started in 2005 and is comprised of Eldon Gardner, Judy Herr, Gary Herr, Wayne Sherry, Tom Baker and Sandy Malliet. They perform for church services and community events throughout the area.
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Cowboy Church is non-denominational and does not require membership. This is free of charge and everyone is encouraged to attend. There are also free snacks, coffee and door prizes.
Upcoming performers and other information can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org For more information, contact Wayne Goplin at 608-632-2274 or norskhvn@mwt.net.
