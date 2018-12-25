Loren Oldenburg, representative-elect to the 96th Assembly District, will be ceremonially administered the oath of office in Viroqua.
The ceremonial swearing-in will be at the Vernon County Courthouse, 400 Court House Square, Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m.
Judge Darcy Rood will serve as the officiant and administer the oath of Office. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.