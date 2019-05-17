Department of Natural Resources staff is actively assessing the impact of a manure spill that took place Wednesday, May 15, at Wild Rose Dairy located at County Road D and Allen Road in Vernon County.
According to a press release from the DNR, the farm's crews are working to control and contain manure leaking from a hose that broke while transferring manure from the lagoon to the field. The farmer notified the DNR of the spill and is working with the agency to implement control measures.
DNR staff is on-site to determine the amount of material that spilled and the downstream impact of the spill. Some manure has been recovered by septic trucks. A dam was built to contain the manure, but some had already reached Otter Creek. Impacts to the fishery are being assessed, but some dead trout have already been reported.
DNR water biologists and fisheries staff will continue to sample the creek and inspect cleanup efforts through the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.