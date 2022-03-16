DNR: Help shape Wisconsin's deer season

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on March 15 that the first round of County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) public meetings will take place March 21-31.

At each meeting, County Deer Advisory Councils (CDAC) will consider recommendations on holiday hunts, extended archery seasons and antlerless deer quotas.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting for the county where they hunt and give the department feedback on what they’d like to see this fall. Anyone interested in listening to their county's meeting can join virtually via Zoom.

Participate In Deer Season Planning

Here are several ways the public may participate in deer season planning:

• Now: Review your county’s harvest and population metrics.

• March 21-31: Attend your CDAC’s planning meeting in late March. Check the DNR website for your county’s meeting time.

• April 9-15: Give your feedback during the online comment period.

• April 25-May 5: Attend your CDAC’s meeting to review public input and finalize recommendation to the department.

CDAC’s Are The Public’s Voice In Deer Management

Each county in Wisconsin has a CDAC to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county. Councils work with local DNR staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.

In early May, each CDAC will make recommendations to the department for the 2022 season based on deer herd metrics, county deer population goals and public feedback. This summer, the DNR will bring its recommendations for the 2022 season to the Natural Resources Board.

The public can submit questions about the process to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov. More information is available on the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Councils webpage.

