DNR, partners team up to improve pollinator habitat In southwestern Wisconsin

Wisconsin is an important place for pollinators:

• 54 of 72 Wisconsin counties are located within the breeding area prioritized for monarch habitat

• Wisconsin is a stronghold for the federally endangered rusty patched bumble bee and Karner blue butterfly

• Wisconsin is home to populations of 18 other at-risk pollinator species

“Across the country and here in Wisconsin we are seeing unprecedented losses of once common pollinators,” said David Clutter, Natural Resources Foundation Executive Director. “We have a narrow window to take action to reverse these trends, and this project will be an important step to restore critical pollinator habitat in southern Wisconsin.”

The grant and partnership are good news for pollinators in Wisconsin, adding to a growing list of pollinator habitat and monitoring projects the DNR has been pursuing on state lands, mostly State Natural Areas.