DNR seeking public comment for environmental review of city of Viroqua Safe Drinking Water Loan Program project

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Sept. 24 announced the city of Viroqua is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.

The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the City of Viroqua.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Oct. 8 to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S Webster St., P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 Phone: 608-234-2238 or email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.

