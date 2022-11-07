DNR seeking public comment for environmental review of city of Westby Safe Drinking Water Loan Program project

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Nov. 7 announced the City of Westby is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of water mains and sanitary sewer on Sunset Lane, Greenbriar Drive, Meadowlark Lane, Blackhawk Lane and Ulland Street in the City of Westby.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Nov. 18 to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707, Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238.

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.