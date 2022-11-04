DNR seeking public comment for Western Coulees and Ridges regional master plan

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on the future management of department properties in the Western Coulees and Ridges Region.

A regional master plan, guided by Chapter NR 44 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, establishes the levels and types of resource management and public use permitted on department-managed properties. Under the regional master planning process, department staff will develop a plan for department properties located within the region.

The Western Coulees and Ridges Region includes all or portions of the following 22 counties: Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Saint Croix, Sauk, Trempealeau and Vernon. DNR properties in the region include fishery areas, natural areas, parks, wildlife areas and various other types of properties. This regional plan includes Governor Dodge State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Elroy-Sparta State Trail, Van Loon Wildlife Area and Black Earth Creek Fishery Area.

DNR-managed properties in this region will have new management plans developed as part of this planning process. Existing plans for properties in the region that are already compliant with Chapter NR 44 will be referenced during the planning process. The DNR will evaluate whether any updates need to be made to these existing plans and include any necessary updates as part of the overall regional plan.

Members of the public are invited to learn more about the Western Coulees and Ridges Region, engage in the DNR’s planning process and share their thoughts on the future use and management of DNR properties in the region by visiting the DNR’s Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan webpage or by attending a public open house meeting or office hours hosted by the department.

In addition to attending a public meeting or office hours, the public is encouraged to submit comments and questions through the DNR’s online input form, a downloadable hard-copy input form or by U.S. mail, email or phone. Submit comments by Dec. 23 to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, c/o Yoyi Steele LF/6, 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707 or Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-6027

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Western Coulees And Ridges Regional Master Plan Public Meeting – Eau Claire

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: UW-Eau Claire Davies Student Center, Council Oak Room, 77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

DNR staff will give a short presentation at 5:30 p.m.

***

WHAT: Western Coulees And Ridges Regional Master Plan Public Meeting – Richland Center

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: UW-Platteville Richland, Pippin Conference Center, Melvill Hall, 1200 Highway 14 W, Richland Center, WI 53581

DNR staff will give a short presentation at 5:30 p.m.

NOTE: A recorded version of the presentation that will be given at these meetings will be posted on the DNR’s Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan webpage. Both meetings will cover the same material, and attendance at both is not necessary.

***

WHAT: Office hours for public comment

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: DNR La Crosse Service Center, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601