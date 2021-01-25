Doctoring the land with 'farm kid' wisdom in Vernon County

The Van Dykes' land management has also extended from the farmland into the surrounding woods. The oak woodlands on their property are enrolled in the state Managed Forest Law program and are managed to support area wildlife. Their efforts paid off six years ago when their 14-year-old granddaughter got her first deer, an 11-point buck with a 17-inch spread. She has been hunting there ever since. According to Dave, in the early 1980s, wild turkeys (whose population had been decimated by disease) were reintroduced from Missouri to Wisconsin. As the turkey population increased, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources trapped turkeys in the Van Dykes' back field to release into other areas of the state. “There was some concern about our peacocks,” Dave said with a laugh. “They kept leaving the coop to join the turkey flock, to the consternation of the DNR folks.” The turkey population began to flourish in Vernon County, and continues to do so today.