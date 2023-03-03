The Vernon County Domestic Abuse Project, a program of Family and Children’s Center, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement, and Stonehouse Counseling, have been working to bring a Domestic Violence Volunteer Community Response Team (DVVCR) to Vernon County.

A Domestic Violence Volunteer Community Response Team is a group of trained volunteers who take turns being on call and accompanying local law enforcement on domestic violence calls to offer services to the victim at the scene.

According to Mary Jacobson, Family & Children’s Center Director of Wisconsin Programs, “It is rare for victims to call for help, but when they do, it is important to get needed services to the victim at that moment. The goal is to have law enforcement secure the scene and then they will call the volunteer on duty to come to the scene and support the victim” adds Jacobson.

In order for this program to work in our rural area, there will need to be a group of volunteers in a 15-minute radius of each area of the county, so that they can arrive at the scene rapidly.

Susan Townsley, LCSW, from Stonehouse Counseling, has also been spearheading this effort.

Townsley says, “The local Coordinated Community Response Team is gathering one or two leaders from each area of the county to participate in a training on March 13 and 14, at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The participants will learn about domestic violence and learn details about what it will take to create a successful Volunteer Community Response Team.”

The training will be conducted by two experts that are coming in from the P.E.A.C.E. Initiative in San Antonio, Texas. Patricia S. Castillo, L.M.S.W., Executive Director, and Jane Shafer, Board President, will take the local community leaders through a two-day training to prepare Vernon County leaders to learn how to run a successful program in Vernon County. They will also be training the participants about how to create a full and effective community-based domestic violence prevention initiative.

Any interested member of the community is welcome to come to the morning session of the first day on March 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be an overview of the program and a time for questions during the first morning session.

There will be a full training for volunteers coming soon. The training on March 13 and 14 is for law enforcement leaders who can help implement the program and civic and community leaders who can help recruit volunteers.

If you are interested in attending the morning session on March 13, please RSVP for the training to Susan Townsley, LCSW, at susan@stonehousecares.com. Questions may also be emailed to susan@stonehousecares.com.