Doreen Short named 2019 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year in Vernon County

Earlier this year, Doreen Short was selected to represent Vernon County as 2019 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year (OTFY) for Vernon County and OTFY for District 14. District 14 consists of four counties – Crawford, Juneau, Monroe and Vernon. Short's tree farm is located to the east of Viroqua and north of Readstown in the town of Kickapoo in Vernon County.
Short was presented with a recognition certificate and plaque at the Vernon County Land Conservation Department’s monthly committee meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the UDSA Service Center in Viroqua. Short is being recognized for the work she has done on her property to manage her land under the sustainable forestry guidelines and standards of the American Tree Farm System (ATFS).
ATFS is a program of the American Forest Foundation. The American Tree Farm System® (ATFS) is a network of more than 74,000 woodland owners sustainably managing 20.5 million acres of forestland. It is the largest and oldest sustainable family woodland system in America, internationally recognized, meeting strict third-party certification standards.
For over 75 years, ATFS has enhanced the quality of America’s woodlands by giving forest owners the tools they need to keep their forests healthy and productive. Stemming the loss of America’s woodlands is vital to our country’s clean water and air, wildlife habitat, recreational activities, and producing the jobs, wood and paper products we all need.
Short moved to the Vernon County area with her late husband, Stephen O’Donnell in 1984. Some of her projects have been: forest management / stewardship plans written for her property; harvesting firewood for personal use; tree planting (under-planting white pine in her woods, and converting a small farm field to trees); tapping maple trees to collect and process maple syrup; commercial harvest set up and completion; foraging for mushrooms; and timber/forest stand improvement projects to control invasive plant species and allow desirable trees more room to grow.
Short has attended landowner workshops to assist her in gaining knowledge of forest management and related topics. In the spring of 2018, Short's property was the field portion of a Women’s Woodland Stewardship Workshop.
Doreen and her husband, David Short, now mange the tree farm property together. It provides them with a place to study and learn the natural processes of the forest and its components such as water, trees, soil, other plants and animals. "I now see forestry in a broader light," Doreen Short said. "What I hope to accomplish by accepting these awards is to encourage those with any size acreage to steward it to its full potential.”