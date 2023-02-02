Valley Stewardship Network’s February 2023 Conservation on Tap presentation will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 7, at The Historic Fortney, 100 N. Main St., Viroqua. Conservation on Tap is a free presentation series by experts on various aspects of Driftless area ecology and conservation. The goal of the series is to increase knowledge, connection to, and awareness of current conservation efforts and research.

The title is “Community Conservation: From Wisconsin to the World”

Come see how conservation in Wisconsin has influenced conservation around the world. Dr. Teri Allendorf will describe Community Conservation’s projects around the world with local communities to protect biodiversity, including endangered species such as yellow-tailed woolly monkeys in Peru, orangutans in Malaysia, chimpanzees in Cameroon, and tigers in Nepal, among many others. Community Conservation was founded and directed for over 30 years by Dr. Rob Horwich, a longtime resident of the Viroqua/Gays Mills area. Dr. Horwich worked on 25 international projects in 15 countries and was a supporter and initiator of many local projects in the Kickapoo region, including Valley Stewardship Network (VSN).

Dr. Teri Allendorf is the executive director of Community Conservation, an organization founded by Gays Mills resident Dr. Rob Horwich in 1984. She has a PhD in Conservation Biology from the University of Minnesota and more than 30 years of experience with conservation policy and community-level programs. She was a member of USAID’s Biodiversity Team, a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal, and has partnered with NGOs and communities on conservation issues around the world, including Peru, Cameroon, Malaysia, Nepal, India, Thailand, and Myanmar. She has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in journals and taught courses at the University of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Future Generations University, as well as short courses in India and Namibia. She has also consulted on biodiversity projects for USAID in India, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, Nepal, Guatemala, and Guyana.

If you would have any questions, email VSN at info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org or call 608-637-3615.

The Noble Rind next door will be open that night until 7 p.m. for dinner.