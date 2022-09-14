Draft horse show returns to the Vernon County Fair

The Vernon County Fair draft horse show is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The show will take place in the south parking lot behind the dairy barn, Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon.

Lori Hemmersbach, who’s the superintendent for the show, said the number of hitches are down, which she attributes to the show returning after the two-year pause.

There will be two six-horse hitches — Stillbrooks Clydesdales of Wonewoc and the Hemmersbachs’ Percheron hitch.

“For a county fair that’s not bad; we hope to have four or five next year,” she said.

Hemmersbach said the rest of the classes have three to four entries each. The other classes are Class B Team and Class C Pleasure. “We’re excited for it (the show).”

Saturday’s show will start with the six-horse hitch, followed by the four-horse hitch and the unicorn hitch.

“There are a variety of cart classes and youth classes,” Hemmersbach said. The youth classes will be divided into two age groups – 9-13 and 14-19.

She said people enjoy the senior cart class, which is for people age 60 and older. “They’ve worked with horses all their lives and they come drive in the senior class. That’s a lot of fun, too.”

Spectators will see the three main breeds of draft horses – Percherons, Belgians and Clydesdales. Hemmersbach said there is a woman who will be bringing Brabants Horses to the show. She said they are similar to regular draft horses but are smaller and stockier. “You don’t see them all the time.”

The draft horse show, she said, has been part of the Vernon County Fair for probably 30 to 35 years.

“As a kid years ago I remember it was in the infield of the track on Friday,” Hemmersbach said.

She said years ago the largest hitch for people to show was four-horse, not six. She said the show really grew when the late Harvey Olson was the superintendent. “He built it up.”

Hemmersbach invites everyone to come see the show. “Come and check it out,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to stop over and talk with the exhibitors. That would be wonderful.”