Driftless Area Art Festival applications invited

Applications are invited for the 17th annual Driftless Area Art Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18-19 in Soldiers Grove. The festival welcomes applications from artists who live and create in the Driftless region of southwestern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, southeastern Minnesota, and northwestern Illinois.

Applications, due by March 15, will be juried by members of the art community and festival committee. The 80 artists selected will be notified in early May. Late applications will be juried for inclusion on a space-available basis, and a late application fee will be charged.

Fine handmade art to be juried for the festival includes the following categories: drawing, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalworks, mixed media, painting, pastels, photography, sculpture, and wood, including functional wares and furniture.

Artists are eligible for ribbons and cash prizes, including the People’s Choice award, decided by votes of festival goers. A Best of Show and two Merit Awards are selected by a panel of art festival jurors, recognizing the overall excellence of exhibitors’ tents and offerings.