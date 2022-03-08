Driftless Area Art Festival brings back Spring Gala

Planning is underway for the 2022 Driftless Area Art Festival, Sept. 17 and 18 in Soldiers Grove. And in anticipation, the festival committee is bringing back an old favorite, the pre-festival Spring Gala. Set for Thursday, June 2, it will be held at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center.

“The Gala’s proceeds go to support the annual festival,” said Lori Bekkum, festival coordinator, “and the evening brings together so many friends of the arts. It’s always been a fun event, and it’s time to bring it back.”

Co-chairs for the event, Sharon Lind and Clinton Hardesty, promise good fun, great music and culinary treats from Dani Lind and the Rooted Spoon. Features for the evening include a silent auction of 40 pieces by professional artists, a live auction of special events, a raffle, and the live auction of blue-ribbon works by KidsArt winners in the 2019 Art Festival.

Proceeds from the KidsArt auction will go to the art programs in the winning students’ schools. The yearly auction, begun in 2010, has raised over $15,000 for school art programs. “We want to do all that we can to support and encourage art in the schools,” said Jane Holzhauer, co-chair of the KidsArt program, a regular favorite for Festival goers. This year’s Youth Art tent will host both the KidsArt and the Teen Art exhibits, featuring works by schools throughout the Driftless region, and a creative zone for painting, sculpture, and face painting.

Tickets for the gala, $35 each, are available at various locations in Gays Mills, Prairie du Chien and Soldiers Grove.

Fuller details about the festival can be found at driftlessareaartfestival.com.

