Driftless Area Art Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID

“We have to focus on the health and safety of our artists, volunteers, attendees, community and the future well-being of our festival,” committee co-chair Anita Tegen said. “We feel it is important to both help keep community spaces safe and our local economies strong,” she added. “Although the physical event will not take place this year, we will continue to highlight and celebrate our 2021 artists online via our festival website, Facebook and Instagram.”

More than 70 artists were selected in a jury process in early spring, art teachers were gathering pieces for exhibit in the Youth Art tent, four musical groups were committed to perform, and nine food and beverage vendors were planning to provide their culinary art.

But the planning committee had to factor in the challenges and potential risks involved when large crowds interact in limited spaces, especially given the current uptick in COVID cases. “It was a difficult decision, but unanimous among the members of the planning committee,” said Lori Bekkum, festival coordinator.