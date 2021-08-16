Driftless Area Art Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID

The Driftless Area Art Festival first opened in 2004 in Ferryville, as the Crawford County Art Festival. Since then, it relocated to Soldiers Grove and broadened its umbrella to include artists and art lovers from throughout the Driftless Region, the land never touched by the glaciers, including portions of Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Events featured up to 80 artists and attracted crowds over 5,000 strong.
Since 2004, the festival has weathered storms, floods, temporary relocations, and a pandemic-related cancellation. Planning committees responded to the challenges, and welcomed crowds over 5,000 strong to visit and support the yearly gatherings of 80 juried artists representing a wide variety of forms and media.
The year 2021 was shaping up to be another popular event. But due to the continued uncertainties facing communities across the region arising from the renewed COVID-19 epidemic, organizers last week informed artists, patrons, sponsors, friends and volunteers that the annual Driftless Area Art Festival set for Sept. 18 and 19 would be canceled, as was the previous year’s event.
“This decision has not been an easy one," said committee co-chair Phil Tegen. “The committee discussed the planning and expenses, including those for artists and vendors, involved in moving forward with this year’s event. The Festival is a totally outdoor event. But given current and in some areas growing COVID-related uncertainties, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 17th annual festival."
“We have to focus on the health and safety of our artists, volunteers, attendees, community and the future well-being of our festival,” committee co-chair Anita Tegen said. “We feel it is important to both help keep community spaces safe and our local economies strong,” she added. “Although the physical event will not take place this year, we will continue to highlight and celebrate our 2021 artists online via our festival website, Facebook and Instagram.”
More than 70 artists were selected in a jury process in early spring, art teachers were gathering pieces for exhibit in the Youth Art tent, four musical groups were committed to perform, and nine food and beverage vendors were planning to provide their culinary art.
But the planning committee had to factor in the challenges and potential risks involved when large crowds interact in limited spaces, especially given the current uptick in COVID cases. “It was a difficult decision, but unanimous among the members of the planning committee,” said Lori Bekkum, festival coordinator.
Major funding partners for the festival has included Community Development Alternatives, Peoples State Bank, the Village of Soldiers Grove and its Community Development Corporation, GoMacro, Crawford County, and Wisconsin Public Radio, along with the Festival Friends group and other corporate and private sponsors. The festival committee is most appreciative of this support and looks forward to continuing partnership in anticipation of the 2022 festival.
“We are committed to celebrating the many outstanding professional artists of the Driftless Area, and to celebrating and encouraging arts and art education in the schools. Let’s all look forward to a brighter tomorrow that will include an outstanding 2022 Driftless Area Art Festival, Sept. 17 and 18,” Anita Tegen concluded.