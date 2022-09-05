Driftless Area Art Festival offers something for art lovers of all ages

The Driftless Area Art Festival opens on Sept. 17 after a two-year COVID-related absence, again presenting a broad sampling of the arts of the Driftless region. Eighty-eight visual artists will bring paintings, drawings, sculpture and ceramics, jewelry, fiber art glass works, wood and metal art and multi-media.

The Festival first opened in 2004 in Ferryville, as the Crawford County Art Festival. Since then, it expanded, relocated to Soldiers Grove and broadened its umbrella to include artists and art lovers from throughout the Driftless Region, the land never touched by the glaciers, including portions of Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Events featured up to 80 artists and attracted crowds over 5,000.

Some of the artists return after many years, including one who has been part of the Festival since it began. Kay Campbell, a ceramic artist, creates artistic as well as functional pieces. She’s also a visiting teacher in area high schools and works with individual kids in her studio on Davenport Road outside Ferryville. “It’s not enough to do my own creating,” she said. “I like to share the fun with kids.”

In addition to preparing for her tent at each year’s Festival, since 2004 Kay has organized the culinary arts to be enjoyed, including two vendors who have been with the Festival since its beginnings in 2004. Crepes Jeanluc will offer ham, cheese, and spinach crepes, as well as dessert crepes and cookies. Apple’licious Pie Depot will feature its popular pies, ice cream, apple donuts, turnovers and apple pizza.

At Julie’s Catering hungry festival goers can find pulled pork, Italian beef and Italian sausage sandwiches and chicken wraps. Capelle’s Cuisine will serve pineapple boats, Chicago-style hotdogs, steak portabella melts, deep fried artichokes and fresh cut fries. Five-Star Eggroll’s menu includes eggrolls, sesame chicken, wontons, Lo Mein and fried rice. Dave’s Pizza will serve a variety of pizzas as well as bread sticks. And Vera’s Snack Shack will have chicken nuggets, mega loaded nachos, shrimp, fries and cheese curds.

Kelly’s Coffee will offer iced brewed coffees, rolls, cookies and rolls. Several vendors will also sell lemonade and other soft drinks, and the Soldiers Grove Lions Club will sell beer and wine.

And the performing arts tent will feature familiar faces and some new comers. Saturday’s lineup includes Sophia Landis, Patchouli, and Acoustic D.O.G.S. Sunday’s groups are Kickapoo Joy Juice and Lou Shields.

The Festival also targets young art lovers. The Youth Art Tent will display drawings, painting and multi-media works by kids from ages 5 through high school. In the KidsArt Gallery, blue ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded in three categories. The Teen Art Gallery will also feature blue-ribbon winning pieces, which will fetch cash prizes of $75, $50 and $25.

In the Youth Art Tent kids of all ages can paint and create, decorate piggy banks, and sit to have their faces painted.

And they’ll be able to award “My Favorite Artist” certificates, either in the Youth Art Tent or as they visit the tents of the professional artists.

The Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Admission is free and there is abundant free and available parking.

Festival Partners include Community Development Alternatives, Inc., Peoples State Bank, Village of Soldiers Grove and the Soldiers Grove Community Development Corporation, Wisconsin Public Radio La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the Richland Hospital and Clinics. A full list of benefactors, patrons and supporters, along with complete details about the Festival, can be found at driftlessareaartfestival.com and on the Festival Facebook page.