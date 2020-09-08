Driftless Area Art Festival offers virtual option to visit artists

The 2020 Driftless Area Art Festival invites art lovers to take in the art, meet artists, and bring home some of the works created by artists from across the Driftless Region.
Though COVID-19 caused cancellation of the in-person festival, originally set for Sept. 19-20 in Soldiers Grove, organizers have announced that about 35 of the artists selected for this year’s festival will be part of a Virtual Gallery. Each artist will offer four or five pieces, available for purchase between Sept. 18 and Sept. 28 through the Gallery’s website at www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.
In addition, a Facebook Event, the Virtual Art Festival, will run Sept. 19-28. Each artist will have her or his own album in the event on the Driftless Area Art Festival Facebook page.
And mark your calendars for Sept. 18-19, 2021, for the next in-person Driftless Area Art Festival.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!