Driftless Area Art Festival presents checks to Richland Center, Seneca art programs

Student artists have been a part of the Driftless Area Art Festival from its earliest days.

The Youth Art tent, which houses both the KidsArt and the Teen Art galleries, has been a regular favorite with festival-goers since 2005, exhibiting paintings, drawings and other art works. Beginning in 2006, blue-ribbon prize-winning pieces have been sold at live auction, with the proceeds going to the winner’s school art programs. And beginning in 2014, a yearly drawing won one of the participating schools $500 to support its art program. To date, the auctions and drawings have raised over $20,000 to support school art programs.

This year’s winner included Richland Center and Seneca public schools. “The art festival values these opportunities to encourage and support art education,” said KidsArt co-coordinator Jane Holzhauer. She and co-coordinator Jamee Stanley recently presented $250 checks to Mary Ann Rothering of Richland Center Primary School and Cody Sime of the Seneca School District.

Hozhauer and Stanley encourage art teachers to begin planning for participation in the 2023 Festival’s KidsArt Gallery, Sept. 16-17. Though guidelines and application materials are not yet available, a visit to the Driftless Area Art Festival website will offer stories and photos from earlier years. As always, there are no entry fees, and all works submitted will be included in the exhibit.