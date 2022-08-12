Driftless Area Art Festival seeks entries for Youth Art Tent; deadline extended to Sept. 9

One of the perennial favorites in the annual Driftless Area Art Festival is the Youth Art Tent, which displays the creations of youthful artists from across the Driftless region. Kids and teens show off their works, including drawings, paintings, collages and multi-media art.

Organizers Jane Holzhauer and Jamee Stanley are still accepting registrations for the 2022 exhibit, Sept. 17 and 18 in Soldiers Grove. “It’s not too late to be part of the Festival,” said Holzhauer. “We want to let classroom teachers, parents and young artists know that we’ve extended the deadline to Sept. 9. ”

The Youth Art Tent has two galleries, one for teen art and one for younger kids. ”There’s a lot of talent and creativity among youth in the Driftless region, and we want to showcase it,” said Stanley. “There is no fee to participate, and all art works submitted will be displayed,” she added. The tent also houses a creativity zone where kids of all ages can paint pictures, decorate piggy banks and sit for face painting.

Entries will be accepted from schools or from individual young artists. Art teachers and clubs can organize joint submissions, or students can submit independently if their school or art teacher/ program does not enter student art. Further information and forms for submission can be found at under the Youth Art tab at driftlessareaartfestival.com. The website also gives full information on the Festival, its musicians, its sponsors and patrons, and volunteer opportunities.

Professional artists will select blue-ribbon winners in several categories. Ribbons and cash awards will be given out on Sunday, September 18 at 2 pm in the Performing Arts Tent. In the Teen Art gallery first, second and third place ribbons will be awarded along with cash awards of $75, $50 and $25.

In the KidsArt Gallery, three blue ribbons will be awarded along with $30 cash awards in the following categories: Grades K-2 , Grades 3-5 and Grades 6-8. All schools participating will be entered into a drawing and two schools will be drawn to receive $250 each for their art program. First-place winners’ teachers will each receive $25 DAAF Purchase Awards to spend on artwork at the Festival.

The Driftless Area Art Festival is set for Sept. 17 and 18 in Beauford T. Anderson Park, Soldiers Grove. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no fee for admission, and there’s ample free parking.