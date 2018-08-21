Artists, art lovers and school art programs are prepared for the Driftless Area Art Festival set for Sept. 15-l6 in Soldiers Grove. The festival, which in 2017 attracted more than 5,600 art lovers from 21 states and 255 ZIP codes, again brings visual, culinary and musical artists from across the Driftless region.
The 2018 festival will feature 81 visual artists offering drawing, painting, photography, print making, jewelry, ceramics and sculpture, glass, metal, wood and fiber art. Samples of their work can be found on the website, dirftlessareaartfestival.com, and on the festival’s Facebook page.
Ten culinary artists will provide a variety of food and beverages, and four musical groups will entertain throughout the weekend.
Again this year, festival goers can see and bid on samples of the works of 60 of the artists, in the Silent Auction Tent. Artists contribute these pieces, with auction proceeds going to support the costs of the festival.
Works by student artists from 20 schools will be exhibited throughout the weekend in the Youth Art Tent. In the tent’s KidsArt Gallery, three blue ribbons will be awarded in age categories. The 2017 blue-ribbon winners will be sold at live auction on Saturday of the festival for artists, sponsors and volunteers. Auction proceeds go to the art programs in the young artists’ school, with a similar auction in 2019 for this year’s winning pieces.
Older student artists have their own Teen Art Gallery, with ribbons and cash prizes going to pieces selected by professional artist judges. The Youth Art Tent will also feature a craft center.
This year marks a change in leadership of the festival, as Phil and Anita Tegen assume the roles of co-chairs, positions previously held by Jerry and Liz Quebe. The Quebes helped launch the festival in 2005 and have served as co-chairs since 2007.
The festival, with free admission and ample free parking, takes place in Soldiers Grove’s Beauford T. Anderson Park. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For full details on the festival, its schedule, supporters and other features, visit the festival website at www.DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com and the festival Facebook page.
