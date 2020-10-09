Driftless Area Water Study participants can pick up sample bottles starting Oct. 12

Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties will begin distribution of sample bottles and instructions for the Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) testing coming up on Monday, Oct. 26. A list of locations for dropping off water samples will be available soon.
Empty sample bottles will be available at each county’s Land Conservation Department offices starting on Monday, Oct. 12.
Crawford County: sample bottles will be available at the Crawford County Land Conservation Department from Monday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 21. The office is located in the Crawford County Administration Building, 225 N. Beaumont Road, in Prairie du Chien. Since the building is closed to the public, you should call 608-326-0270 to reach a staff member who can issue you your bottle and go over the instructions.
Richland County: sample bottles will be available first-come-first-serve at the Richland County Land Conservation Department Oct. 12-16; distribution will be extended into the next week as-needed. The randomly selected participants for the first round of testing will have received a letter from the Land Conservation Department, and are encouraged to call to con-firm their intent to participate. The office is located at 26136 Executive Lane in Richland Center. The office is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 608-647-2100.
Vernon County: sample bottles will be available at the Vernon County Land Conservation Department, from Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 23. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is located at 220 Airport Road in Viroqua. Vernon County is still accepting well owners who are interested in having their wells tested. For more information or to sign up for the testing, call Sarah McDowell at 608-637-5480.
