Driftless Area Water Study second round testing results reported

In the short-term, the well owner has a short list of options to address the problem. Those include changing the well depth or relocating the well, carrying or buying water, or a treatment device that will remove nitrate from the water. Treatment options include reverse osmosis, distillation and anion exchange. These solutions present an ongoing maintenance requirement and expense to the well owner.

Coliform bacteria

In the latest round of DAWS sampling in the three counties, 20 of the 270 wells sampled tested positive for coliform bacteria (seven percent). Of those wells one tested positive for E.coli, a particularly dangerous coliform bacteria (0.04 percent).

The presence of coliform bacteria itself is in no way an indication that the water is unsafe to drink. It is, however, an indication that a pathway exists for bacteria, viruses or pathogens to enter the well.

“The presence of coliform bacteria in well water may be an indication that other pathogens such as salmonella, campylobacter, listeria or giardia could be present,” Masarik said. “For this reason, well owners are encouraged to become sleuths to identify the possible source of any coliform bacteria entering their well and takes steps to eliminate it.”