Driftless Area Water Study testing date is Oct. 26

Next Monday, Oct. 26, is the day for participating landowners in Crawford, Vernon and Richland counties who are participating the Driftless Area Water Study fall testing event to collect their water samples and deliver them to a designated drop off location.
Samples bottles can still be picked up at the Vernon County Land Conservation Department until Friday, Oct. 23. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crawford County sample bottles must be picked up by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Richland County sample bottle distribution was Oct. 12-16.
The samples will need to be delivered to the drop off location of your choice the same day, within the hours indicated below. If a location is more convenient for you because of where you work or for some other reason, you can drop your sample off there – even if it is in a different county.
Be sure to bring your completed paperwork as well as your sample bottle with you.
Different drop-off locations will have different hours where they will accept samples. Please check the information about your drop off location carefully for hours of operation.
Drop-off locations
Crawford County
608-326-0270
- Crawford County Land Conservation Department, Crawford County Administration Building, 225 N. Beaumont, Prairie du Chien, 7 a.m. to noon
- Century Hall, rear en-trance, Wauzeka, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Crawford County Highway Shop, just south of Seneca on Highway 27, 7 a.m. to noon
- Gays Mills Library, at the Community Commerce Center, 7 a.m. to noon
- Ferryville Village Hall, 170 Pine Street, 7 a.m. to noon
Richland County
608-647-2100
- Richland County Land Conservation Department, Ag Service Center, 26136 Executive Lane, Ste. 202, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Viola County Park, 11229 Highway 56, 7 a.m. to noon
- Richwood Town Hall, 11801 DD Lane, Blue Riv-er, 7 a.m. to noon
- Willow Community Center (Loyd), 31401 Community Street, Cazenovia, 7 a.m. to noon
Vernon County
608-637-5480
- Vernon County Land Conservation Department, 220 Airport Road, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Viola County Park, 11229 Highway 56, 7 a.m. to noon.
