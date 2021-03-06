Driftless Area Water Study well water study moving forward with spring testing

All well water-testing results are completely confidential, and will be shared by the lab at UW-Stevens Point only with the well owner. High-level, non-specific, aggregated results will be shared with the DAWS multi-county coordinating committee.

A virtual education event to present the DAWS study high-level, non-specific results will be offered on June 8 at 6:30 p.m. Look for more details about how to participate in future issues of the newspaper. At the event, presenters from the UW-Stevens Point lab will discuss what the results mean in general, and options for individuals that had any concerning contaminant levels.

Crawford County: The Crawford County Land Conservation Department sent out ‘recruitment’ letters last week to the folks randomly selected to participate in the Crawford County portion of the DAWS well water study. The letters, printed on blue paper, were sent to almost 400 county residents, with the hope of getting 100 participants (the first nine respondents from each township). Instructions about how to reserve your spot, and when and how to pick up your sample bottle from the Land Conservation Department office in Prairie du Chien, will be made available in the letter or when you call to sign up.

For more information, contact the Crawford County Land Conservation Department at 608-326-0272.