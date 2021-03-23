Driftless Area Water Study well water testing coming up

The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.
Crawford and Richland counties sent out letters to selected participants in March. The two counties are paying for 100 percent of the $55 cost, and in addition, will transport your sample to the lab in Stevens Point. With any questions about your participation, call: Crawford County Land Conservation Department, 608-326-0270. Richland County Land Conservation Department, 608-647-8874, Ext. 3.
Vernon County
Vernon County Land Conservation is recruiting well-testing volunteers – nine per township. Well owners in every township should call now to confirm your participation – 608-637-5478.
Vernon County is offering the well-testing at more than 50 percent off – the well owner will be responsible for paying $25 of the total $55 cost, and your sample will be trans-ported to the lab in Stevens Point free of charge.
Tainter Creek
In addition to the DAWS testing, the Tainter Creek Watershed Council is offering well water testing, also on Monday, April 19.
Like Vernon County, the watershed council will pay for more than 50 percent of the total cost of the test, and your sample will be transported to the lab in Stevens Point free of charge.
The well testing is open to well owners in the Tainter Creek Watershed in Crawford and Vernon counties (roughly Crawford County Utica Township and Vernon County Franklin Township).
To reserve your spot, call now, Sarah McDowell, 608-637-5478.
Bottle pick-up
Each county will have slightly different days/hours for their bottle pick-ups as follows:
Crawford County: Crawford County Land Conservation Department, 225 N Beaumont Road, Room 230, Prairie du Chien, 608-326-0270 April 5-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Richland County: Richland County Land Conservation Department, 26136 Executive Lane, #C, Richland Center, 608-647-8873, Ext. 3, April 5-9.
Vernon County/Tainter Creek: Vernon County Land Conservation Department, 220 Airport Road, Viroqua, 608-637-5478, April 5-16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sample drop-off
On Monday, April 19, once you have collected your water sample, you will have multiple options to drop off your sample. You can select which ever option works best for you. For instance, if you live in Richland Center, but work in Viroqua, then you could drop off your sample in either location.
Sample drop-off locations include:
Crawford County
Ferryville Town Hall, 170 Pine Street, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Seneca–Crawford County Highway Shop, 21515 Highway 27, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Prairie du Chien-Crawford County Land Conservation Department, 225 N. Beaumont Road, ste. 230, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Gays Mills Village Hall, 16381 Highway 131, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Wauzeka Village Hall (rear entrance), 213 E. Front Street, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Richland County
Viola County Park, 11229 Highway 56, 7-11 a.m.
Richwood Town Hall, 11801 DD Lane, Blue River, 7-11 a.m.
Richland Center - Richland County Land Conservation Department, 26136 Executive Lane, #C, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Willow Community Center, 31401 Community Street, Cazenovia, 7-11 a.m.
Vernon County
Viroqua – Vernon County Land Conservation Department, 220 Airport Road, Viroqua, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.