Driftless Area Water Study well water testing coming up

The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.

Crawford and Richland counties sent out letters to selected participants in March. The two counties are paying for 100 percent of the $55 cost, and in addition, will transport your sample to the lab in Stevens Point. With any questions about your participation, call: Crawford County Land Conservation Department, 608-326-0270. Richland County Land Conservation Department, 608-647-8874, Ext. 3.

Vernon County

Vernon County Land Conservation is recruiting well-testing volunteers – nine per township. Well owners in every township should call now to confirm your participation – 608-637-5478.

Vernon County is offering the well-testing at more than 50 percent off – the well owner will be responsible for paying $25 of the total $55 cost, and your sample will be trans-ported to the lab in Stevens Point free of charge.

Tainter Creek

In addition to the DAWS testing, the Tainter Creek Watershed Council is offering well water testing, also on Monday, April 19.