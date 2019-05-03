Nine local food projects have been selected to receive grants through the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) program, a competitive grant program designed to strengthen Wisconsin’s food industries by reducing marketing, distribution, and processing hurdles that impede the access of Wisconsin food products to local purchasers.
Driftless Brewery, Soldiers Grove, received a grant to develop marketing and distribution effort for newly expanded brewery and taproom.
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), the BLBW grants help provide consumers access to even more Wisconsin-grown food products, including locally grown herbs for chefs and retailers, organic vegetables, maple syrup, red-wine vinegar and locally produced beer.
“Our agency is pleased to provide support for these innovative local food projects,” said Kietra Olson, BLBW program manager. “The grants are intended to support the diverse sectors of Wisconsin agriculture, and outcomes generated by the grant recipients provide benefits to local communities and serve as models for others in the local food industry.”
DATCP received 31 funding requests totaling about $1.1 million. Ultimately, nine projects totaling $200,000 were selected to receive FY2019 grants.
