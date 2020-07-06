Driftless Brewing Company ranks Top 20 in Travel Wisconsin Brewdown poll

Travel Wisconsin recently asked residents to nominate their favorite brewery on social media in the ultimate Wisconsin Brewdown. With a reach of nearly 124,000 people, and more than 2,500 responses, Driftless Brewing Company of Soldiers Grove ranked among the top 20 in the state.
Beer aficionados and novices alike are encouraged to vote for Driftless Brewing Company as often as once per day now through Friday, July 24 at TravelWisconsin.com/Wisconsin-Brewdown and help crown Wisconsin’s favorite brewery, “Top in Hops.”
“We are proud to have Driftless Brewing Company recognized as one of the best breweries in the state,” said Cynthia Olmstead, DBC Business Operations Director. “This is a real feel-good effort by Travel Wisconsin to put a virtual spotlight on our state’s breweries, helping them to stay in business and keep people employed.”
With a mix of mega-breweries that made Wisconsin famous for beer and innovative craft breweries, Wisconsin remains at the center of the beer universe. Driftless Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery that focuses on using 80% or more of its ingredients from local and regional Wisconsin farmers, producers, cooperatives and businesses. Despite the hardships of running a small business during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Driftless Brewing Company continues to distribute its beer in southern Wisconsin to mostly retail outlets and hosts a curbside only pickup each weekend. Access the taproom page for the latest updates: www.driftlessbrewing.com/taproom/
“With so many great breweries throughout the state, The Wisconsin Brewdown is a fun way to support your local favorites and learn about new must-try breweries to visit in the future,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “I encourage all to participate by visiting TravelWisconsin.com, vote for your favorite brewery, and plan your trip to discover what’s on tap in Wisconsin.”
