Driftless Brewing Company, 102 W. Sunbeam Blvd., Soldiers Grove, welcomes author Doug Hoverson to the Taproom Friday, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m. for a book release and author signing.
Hoverson’s "The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State," is a look into the history of beer and brewing in Wisconsin.
From the book excerpt, “Anyone following contemporary craft beer in Wisconsin will appreciate the historical value of The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous. That IPA in your hand owes a lot to the brewers of the past, and Doug Hoverson’s profound research and lively storytelling puts the state’s proud and sometimes scandalous heritage into context.” — Kathy Flanigan, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beer writer and author of Beer Lover’s Wisconsin
