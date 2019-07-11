Driftless Brewing Company LLC will be celebrating the newly expanded 15 BBL brewery and taproom at their Soldiers Grove facility on Saturday, July 20, 1-8 p.m., followed by a benefit at the Soldiers Grove American Legion Post 220 on Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Driftless Brewing Company LLC (DBC) completed its $1.1 million expansion in February and began production on the new 15 BBL system. DBC is now distributing its six core beers in 11 counties in southwest and central Wisconsin, including the metro-Madison area, via General Beverage Sales Co., Inc. except for Soldiers Grove where DBC self-distributes. These include: Local Buzz Honey Blonde Ale, DIRT Brown Ale, Kick-Axe Pale Ale, Cow Cult Milk Stout, Rolling Ground IPA, and Saison de Jardin. The taproom has been open since late May (FRI 3-9 and SAT 1-9) and serves 10 beers on tap as well as growlers and six packs to go. The taproom offers specialty and seasonal beers in addition to the core beers.
Cynthia Olmstead, business operations director for DBC says, “We’re excited about celebrating with our community and fans from across Wisconsin and the Midwest — it’s been a long process of funding, organizing and completing the expansion since we began in 2012-13 — we’re ready to celebrate!”
The weekend celebration includes:
Saturday, July 20, 1-8 p.m. Driftless Brewing Company, 102 W. Sunbeam Blvd, Soldiers Grove
Celebration of the brewery’s grand opening. DBC will have all its core beers on tap, as well as specialty beers released every two hours including some barrel-aged beers! Non-alcoholic organic sodas and Sparkle from Wisco Pop! will be available.
Four food vendors will be available featuring many local and/or organic food options (meat and vegetarian): YIHS Food For Thought taco truck, Julie Ruef’s Bad Ass Eats food truck, Chef Corey Everts with Quail Run Bar/Grill, and Ryan Wagner with Driftless Provisions (locally sourced charcuterie).
Music for the event includes several local duos/bands:
3 p.m. Jane and Kevin (old-time harmonies with mandolin and guitar)
5 p.m. Whiskey Chiken (Vernon County’s oldest and largest old timey orchestra)
7 p.m. Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers (neighbors Joe Hart and Nikki Grossman give their own modern twist to old-time country)
Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. fundraiser/video screening at Soldiers Grove American Legion Post 220 , 103 Legion Drive across from the Brewery (behind Campbell’s Mobile station). All food and DBC beer proceeds will benefit the Soldiers Grove Park Restoration and local projects of the American Legion Post 220. Sponsors include Driftless Brewing Company, Soldiers Grove American Legion Post 220, Driftless Development, Inc., Peoples State Bank, and Johnson’s One Stop in Seneca. Wisconsin Public Television is co-hosting the viewing of “Portraits from Rural Wisconsin” and will likely have representatives attending the event. DBC beer will be on tap at the Legion.
The viewing of “Portraits from Rural Wisconsin” will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by questions from the audience and social time from 2-2:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.driftlessbrewing.com, Find DBC on Facebook or contact Olmstead at the brewery, 608-624-5577.
