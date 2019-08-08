The Driftless Brewing Company, LLC, (DBC), located in the village of Soldiers Grove, has expanded to a 15 BBL system from its original 1 BBL production system started in 2013. In a few short years, demand for their beers exceeded the small production capacity, fielding requests from as far away as Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Chicago. The expansion to a 15 BBL brewery allows service to customers throughout southwestern and southern WI and provides a destination Brewery and Taproom for those seeking quality, local craft beer in the Driftless Region. With a focus on sourcing local and regional ingredients, they now distribute to 11 counties in southern and southwest Wisconsin, including the Madison metro area. The taproom serves regular customers from the local area as well as visitors from the Midwest and beyond, and often hosts various car, motorcycle, bicycle, fishing and other clubs who tour the Driftless Area.
At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Cynthia Olmstead, business operations director, and Scott Noe, production and cellar manager, will discuss the journey from the early days of lead brewer Chris Balistreri’s home brewing to the recent expansion to a 15 BBL brew system and destination taproom. Olmstead will also talk about the funding sources for the expansion, managing a construction project as a general contractor and developing marketing strategies with little or no budget. Noe will talk about the complexity of managing a brew house with few staff, the importance of local brewery/taprooms as a growing segment of the craft beer industry, and how they are able to compete in the marketplace of both craft beer and non-craft beer customers.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m. The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required. Everyone is welcome.
