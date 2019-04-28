Driftless Development, INC, in partnership with the HR Mastermind Group, will host the 2019 Spring Career Carnival (Job Fair) at the Prairie du Chien High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, May, 8 from 1-6 p.m. Several surrounding schools have committed to bringing their junior and senior students to the student portion of this event that will run from 1-3 p.m. Following the student event, the public will be invited in to meet with area employers from 3-6 p.m.
Employers in Prairie du Chien and around the Driftless area are invited to join Driftless Development for this event. Employers will have the opportunity to get their name in front of students and prospective employees. Tables and interview rooms will be available for employers to meet with students and job seekers, who will have access to Wi-Fi and computers to complete online applications. Participating organizations can begin setting up at noon.
A video presentation, “4 Skills & 4 Steps to a Successful Career,” will be shown to students and job seekers to highlight the job skills needed in the workforce. Participants will then have the opportunity to meet directly with area employers, get answers to questions about starting a new career, discover more about what area employers have to offer, learn how to write powerful resumes, and practice employment interviews with real companies. A link to the video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twWcxIfa2zo
The Spring Career Carnival initiative stems from Driftless Development’s mission to create an “economically viable, livable, and prosperous” Crawford County and surrounding area. That mission will be accomplished through five “Pathways to Progress,” identified in Driftless Development’s “Forward Together” strategic visioning document. The Pathways include: attract more young families and younger workers; create more housing options; improve the perception of our schools and encourage school-to-work; build county-wide broadband connectivity; and revitalize core business districts and downtowns. The Job Fair will help impact the area’s ability to retain and build upon its quality workforce.
Employers who would like to register for the Spring Career Carnival can go to this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/driftless-development-inc-amp-hr-mastermind-group-19959118632. Those wanting more information on the Spring Career Carnival or other Driftless Development, INC. initiates can contact Jim Bowman, executive director, at info@DriftlessDevelopment.com or 309-756-8041.
