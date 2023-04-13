The Vernon County Resilience Initiative is hosting a production of “Driftless Dreams: A Play for Voices” at 7 p.m. on April 22 at Viroqua’s Landmark Theater in the 500 Block of East Court Street.

“Driftless Dreams,” written by Decorah resident Robert Wolf, is a choral drama on the Driftless region, contrasting the self-sufficiency of earlier times with today’s dependence on the global economy and State and Federal money. The play concludes with a call for a return to self-reliance. The play will be presented by The Bridge, a Decorah theater company, a project of Free River Press.

Toby Grotz, one of the Vernon Council Resilience Initiative organizers said, “After the play we will have a discussion of what we could do now to further enhance our resilience in the future. With the coming changes (which we all feel), there is much to do.”

“Driftless Dreams,” like the Dylan Thomas’ “Under Milkwood,” is a prose-poetic play for voices. Its author, Robert Wolf, moved to the Driftless region in 1991, and from that time became involved in rural economic development. His purpose in writing “Driftless Dreams” was to help develop a regional consciousness, which he hoped would facilitate economic development across local and county lines. Wolf evokes the Driftless region in a tapestry woven of choruses, conversations and monologues.

Wolf says, “This mixture of forms allowed me the flexibility I needed to give voice to shared feelings and divergent perspectives within the Driftless region.” Wisconsin writer Joseph O’Brien wrote that “Robert Wolf has undertaken a work of choral polyphony . . . . Indeed, from the moment thought speaks in this work, the polyphony, the many voices of the Driftless region come alive with a resonance which echoes from valley to ridge top.”

“Driftless Dreams contains” three sections — one on farming, another on small towns, and a third on the Mississippi — each of which has stories and conversations inspired by area residents.

Tickets are $10 for adults and is free to persons under 18. “Driftless Dreams” runs approximately one hour.