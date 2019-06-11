Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) is offering a workshop focused on Driftless geology.
The event will be held at Nature Nooks Retreat, S4878 County Road S, Viroqua, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It begins with a presentation, a break and then a casual Q&A period. There will be a bring-your-own bag lunch and then participants will head out for the field trip. Participants will learn how the ancient, 1,000-foot thick stack of rock layers beneath us was formed, how water percolates down into aquifers, and how to protect this precious resource from careless use. The presenter for this topic is Kelvin Rodolfo.
Rodolfo is professor emeritus with the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago. He and his wife Kathy Crittenden run a small permaculture farm powered by solar and wind energy in Viroqua township.Rodolfo shares his expertise with grassroots organizations in northwest Wisconsin and adjacent areas of Iowa and Minnesota, to defend the local environment from inappropriate uses such as confined animal-feeding operations (CAFOs) and frack-sand mining.
This family-friendly workshop is free but registration is appreciated. Register online at https://valleystewardshipnetwork.org/product/driftless-geology/. For questions or to register by phone, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.
