Driftless Humane Society joins 'Clear The Shelters' pet adoption campaign; adoption fees waived in August

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 "Clear The Shelters" pet adoption and donation Aug. 1 to 31. This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.

“We are thrilled to take part in the Clear The Shelters event, in hopes of finding forever homes for every animal in our care,” said Emily Rozeske, executive director of the Driftless Humane Society. “In partnership with the Kia Pet Adoption Grant, we can waive all adoption fees in August, overcoming financial barriers to adoption. We invite everyone to come to our shelter to meet the wonderful dogs and cats awaiting their new family.”

In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. The Petfinder Foundation and Kia are proud to partner in helping adoptable pets find their forever homes. This grant will provide funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that is still waiting for their forever home when Clear The Shelters began on Aug. 1.

The 2022 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

For more information on the 2022 Clear The Shelters, including participating shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and activities, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language website DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.