Driftless Humane Society launches adoption special for adult cats

The Driftless Humane Society, located in Viroqua, is hosting a special promotion called “Your Purr-fect Companion" for adult cats that are ready for their new home. The goal: find homes for 20 adult cats before Christmas. The $75 adoption fee for most adult cats has been reduced to $20 per adult, a huge savings to encourage people to come in before the week of Christmas to choose a pet and apply for adoption. The promotion started on Nov. 29 and ends on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The humane society’s current facility was built to house around 24 cats, in addition to space for the dogs and recovering animals that call the shelter home. Today, the population of cats is hovering at around 50 cats of all ages, sizes and colors. The result is that some cats can spend weeks in the shelter and everyone is anxious to find them good homes. Linda Kica, shelter manager, has had success with cat adoption promotions to reduce the population. In 2018, the shelter found homes for 100 cats and 72 dogs, and reunited 48 pets with their owners. Adoption is open to anyone regardless of their location.
Completing the adoption paperwork is easy. Download an application at https://www.driftlesshumanesociety.com/adopt or pick one up at the shelter. Shelter staff and volunteers work hard to socialize all the residents so they will quickly adapt to their new home. All cats have current vaccinations and have or will be spayed or neutered.
If you’ve been thinking of adopting a cat or two, now is the best time to get over to the shelter and ask for help choosing your purr-fect cat. The shelter is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. The shelter is open to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 608-637-6955.
Can’t adopt and want to support the Driftless Humane Society? Check their website at www.driftlesshumanesociety.com/projects for information on how to donate, view their list of needed supplies, and buy tickets for their upcoming Whiskers & Wine fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Branches Winery.