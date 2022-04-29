Driftless Humane Society launches Double Dog Dare fundraiser

The Driftless Humane Society (DHS) is enhancing their canine outdoor yards and ensuring comfortable housing for their adoptable dogs. DHS is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter that serves the greater Vernon County area by finding a forever home for homeless, stray, and surrendered dogs and cats.

DHS has launched a spring fundraiser, “Double Dog Dare You,” to raise $20,000 to create two additional grassy dog yards, provide sunshades for the outdoor enclosures, and install new energy efficient kennel doors.

DHS currently has one large outdoor, grassy dog enclosure for doggy playgroups. Dogs that are dog selective and do not enjoy the company of other dogs may not feel the grass under their paws as often during their stay. The additional yards will allow more dogs to play in the grass at one time and create additional "meet & greet" yards when people come to interact with adoptable dogs. The fundraiser will also provide new sunshades in all outdoor enclosures.

The shelter facility is 19 years old and the dog kennel doors that divide the indoor and outdoor portions of each kennel need replacement. The current doors are not energy efficient, and some are a simple plastic barrier between the dogs and chilly winter weather. New doors will not only reduce energy costs but provide comfortable climate control for canine residents.

If fully funded, the project will begin in June with major fundraising efforts through May. A generous donor has offered a $5,000 match to for all donations up to that amount. Donations can be made online at www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or mailed to Driftless Humane Society at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, WI 54665.

