Driftless Humane Society offers cat adoption promotion

The Driftless Humane Society in Viroqua is having an “Our 12 Cats of Christmas” promotion now through Jan. 4, 2021.
The promotion highlights the 12 felines who have spent the longest time at the humane society. The adoption fee will be waived. The cats include Khaos, Jade, Hope, Kona, Ardy, Pawdme, Midnight, DeRita, Macy, Briar, Ella and Barron.
For more information about the promotion, go to www.driftlesshumanesociety.com, send an email to driftlesshumane@gmail.com or call 608-637-6955.
