It’s a Feline Fiesta! This week the humane society is celebrating its abundance of kittens. Stop by the Driftless Humane Society on Saturday, Dec. 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a fun day of tree trimming, holiday decorating, hot chocolate, cookies and kittens! Kitten adoptions this week are $50.
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
