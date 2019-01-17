I’m Red the Redbone Coonhound, often called Leon. I know, right? Gotta tell you tho, I sing that song Crazy Blues all night long. It goes like this
“I can’t sleep at night, I can’t eat a bite,
‘Cause the gal I love, she don’t treat me right.
Oh, baby, you make me feel so blue,
I don’t know what to do.
Sometimes I sit and sigh and then begin to cry,
‘Cause the gal that I love has said her last good-bye.”
- Lyrics by Leon Redbone
That’s pretty much my story. I was so in love that I ran off, chasing that pretty little gal. I ran through the streets of Westby with my collar, lead and stake all attached, I was that excited! But I didn’t catch her, and I ended up at the Driftless Humane Society. They take good care of me, but I’d like to get back on the road. I’m probably a purebred Redbone Coonhound, and am an excellent hunter. I like people a lot, like to give little kisses here and there. I’m skinny because I’ve got a great metabolism and am very high energy.
Come on down to the pound and check me out – only $75 this week.
***
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
