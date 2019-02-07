In celebration of National Golden Retriever Day, we’ve decided to showcase our very own Troy, a golden retriever mix.
Troy needs his forever home. He’s been with us for almost a year; he was one of the dogs from Beauty and Beasts in Kansas. He is a very sweet guy, loads of energy! His favorite activity is running at top speed around our play yard, likely because he doesn’t get out there as much as he’d like. Troy loves humans, especially kids who will play ball, Frisbee and tag. He does not like other male dogs, so needs to be in a home where he’s the only boy-dog. As our Pet of the Week, his adoption fee is $75. Come on over and meet this great golden.
***
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
