Time to showcase our cats! These fabulous felines are only $35 this week.
Truffles is a domestic longhair dilute calico girl who is about 10 years old. She is a lovely, sweet girl who is on the quiet side and a bit shy. We believe she is deaf in one ear, which may account for her being cautious. Truffles is content to find a nice soft place to sleep and enjoys cuddling with toy mice. She would get along fine with other respectful cats. Truffles needs some time for her personality to blossom again but is very sweet and well worth a little patience.
Casey is a domestic short-hair grey, brown and black tabby female kitten, about 3 1/2 months old. The first noticeable thing about Casey is that she is just plain sweet. She loves to be held, snuggled and purrs constantly. Casey was found on a roadside all alone as a baby. In spite of that, she has always been adorable and loving, happy to meet everyone. Casey would be a great addition to anyone’s loving home.
King Arthur is a large majestic black and white tuxedo male who is also semi-long haired. Arthur is about 4 years old and not yet neutered. He is a relatively calm cat who enjoys attention and loves his food. King Arthur does better being by himself, though when he is neutered he would get along better with others. He is one gorgeous boy.
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
