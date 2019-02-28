Meet Eloise. Eloise is currently in a foster home. She is looking for her forever home. She is a French Bulldog mix, about 2 years old.
Her foster mom has this to say about her:
“She is good in her kennel and has just the right amount of energy. She loves to run around and will play fetch. She loves to grab shoes and socks during her playful time, but does nothing more than bring them to you or her bed. She loves to run outside, though is not too fond of deep snow or the bitter cold.
“On the bitter days she has to come in to warm up when she is pottying. She is quite potty trained, but you do have to watch her and be aware when she last went. She has started scratching at the door, but doesn’t do it every time. She also will run around when she needs to go. She loves cats.
“I am not sure if she doesn’t like men, or if it is my other dog that makes her nip at my husband. I think she would be well met to be the only dog.
“I still think she is anxious at times. Loud noises definitely set her off. Sometimes in the evenings she gets nippy.
“She might do better in a quieter home. I think she might be fine with kids, because my girls do pick her up a lot.”
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
