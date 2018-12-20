Meet Griffin, named after the famous Gryffindor House. Gryffindor is the house which most values the virtues of courage, bravery and determination. Our Griffin displays these values each and every day as he patrols the hallways behind the scenes at the shelter. When he’s bored, he likes to swat at those walking by, and sometimes those sharp little claws can hurt. He’s about 1 1⁄2 years old, all black with big gorgeous eyes. He needs a home where he can be boss and get lots of loving.
Anybody out there remember The Velvet Underground? That awesome ’60s band? Well, one of their biggest hits was written for our sweet Bonnie.
Our Bonnie is about 3 years old and a very pretty girl. She has some arthritis in her back legs, but gets around quite easily. She has made a few friends here, other dogs that she likes to play with, that she was introduced to gradually. She does have some food aggression. Bonnie would love to be an only child, in a family that has older children and time to spend with her.
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
