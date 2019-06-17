Why have one Pet of the Week when you can have a bunch? Stop by the shelter this Saturday, June 22, for our first annual Paws A Palooza and check out our adoptable animals.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. we have lots of fun events – demonstrations by local celebrities like the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a Smooch the Pooch booth, excellent food and tours of the facility.
And, any application that is filled out in person on Saturday, and is approved, will be eligible to adopt a dog for $40 and a cat for $20. They are all Pets of the Week this week!
Our adoptable animals are on Petfinder.com.
***
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Tuesday-Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.