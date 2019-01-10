These pups are $75 each this week.
I’m Trixie. I’m a sweet, year-and-a-half old terrier mix. I came into the shelter with my two brothers, Fritz and Jimmy. I’m considered a stray. I am extremely shy, I haven’t spent much time with people, so like to hide when they come visit. If a new person sits quietly for a while, and is calm and considerate, then I like to sidle up and give them a sniff. If they stay really still, I might let them pet me and maybe get a cuddle. I am going to do great in a home, with kids, other animals and people, as long as my new family knows it’s going to take a while for me to warm up and figure out my place in the pack. Oh, and I’ll need some obedience and housebreaking training.
***
Howdy, I’m Fritz. I like to describe myself as suave and debonair, while keeping my shy, retiring personality. I was living large, out and about checking out some good looking girls, when Trixie got us nabbed by the cops. So now I’m here, waiting for my new peeps to show up. I’ll be great with whoever I end up with, as long as they understand I need love, care and consistency.
***
Jimmy’s my name, running’s my game. Yep, I’m a runner. Love to chase the other two, in fact that’s how I ended up here, I was chasing them and ran right into that dog catcher guy’s van. I met a nice lady the other day, she seemed into me, but I was busy sniffing stuff and was kinda scared of her. She ignored me and I slowly circled and made my way over to her. Gave her a little lick. She took it well, actually petted me. I’d be cool living with someone like her, or even a big family. I just need room to run, some TLC and a warm bed.
***
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
