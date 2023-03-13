We have just had a bunch of great dogs come into DHS that we wanted to share. However, don’t forget that we are still honoring St. Gertrude of Nivelles, the patron saint of cats, with $17 adoption fees for all felines in March.

Nitro

Nitro is a sweet, happy boy who is 10 years old and looking for a quiet, low-key family. He is German Shepherd mix and a big boy at 65 pounds. Nitro is house-trained but does not enjoy being crated and loves his freedom. He isn’t used to the shelter setting and you can hear his mournful little howls into our office. Nitro wants nothing more than to be around people and will pick up his Kong and greet you, asking sweetly, “do you want to play?” Nitro does well with other dogs but prefers them to be smaller than him. He enjoys his walks and snuggling on the couch. This older gentleman is ready for his forever home!

Zena

Zena left her puppies and was brought into DHS from a breeding facility. This gorgeous mama is ready for an indoor life of luxury becoming part of a forever family! She is calm, sweet, and just over 2 years old. Zena is good with other dogs and kids. She is your typical Golden Retriever with a happy-go-lucky personality that brings a smile to your face.

Lolli

Lolli came to us as a surrender and is a 4-year-old, Shih Tzu/Rat Terrier mix. Lolli is the perfect size at 15 pounds! She gets along well with kids, cats, and other dogs. You will need to be patient with her potty training, as she may need help learning this new habit. This gem of a dog is going to be swooped up fast…. will it be by you?

***

Are you unable to provide a forever home to a cat or dog, but would love to offer a temporary home to an animal in need? DHS is formally launching a foster program to unite some of our special need dogs and cats with temporary families. To learn more about our program and if it is a good fit for you, email Aliyah Bass, Foster Coordinator, at dhsfoster@gmail.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.