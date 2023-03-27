Only a few more days left in March, which means our tremendous $17 adoption special for felines ends shortly. We have had a great response but would love to see all our cats find their forever homes.

Today, we present Charlie, Jules, and Lilac. We are sending out an extra “pretty please” for Lilac. She is not doing well in the shelter and needs immediate placement in a foster or forever home. Please spread the word because our community is great and we know someone is out there waiting for her!

Did you know that all our adopted animals come with 30 days of free post-adoption support through Petcademy.org. This benefit includes free access to Petcademy’s team of trainers/behaviorists, as well as access to online materials. You can text unlimited questions to Petcademy and they’ll respond within 24 hours. Remember, that is on top of all the support you will receive from our outstanding staff. We are here for you!

Charlie

Charlie is a playful and affectionate 2-year-old domestic shorthair who loves attention. He craves human interaction and will persistently seek out attention until he gets it. He is currently enjoying his new environment in the office and is friendly with other cats and dogs. Charlie has a vibrant personality and a playful nature. He enjoys playing with toys and exploring his surroundings. He would do well in a home with another cat to keep him company and help keep him active and entertained. With his outgoing personality and love of attention, he would make a wonderful addition to any household that can give him the love and attention he desires.

Jules

Jules is a sweet and loving shorthair Calico. Although she is still adjusting to the shelter environment, she is very affectionate and loves to be petted. She prefers to be approached rather than picked up, but once she trusts you, she will likely be comfortable with being held. Jules is good with most other cats, but likes to have her own space at times. Jules is a smart cat who enjoys exploring her surroundings. She is curious and likes to play with puzzle toys, especially ones that involve her food. Her estimated age is around 4 years old. Overall, Jules is a loving and intelligent cat who would make a great companion for someone who can give her the attention and space she needs.

Lilac

Lilac is a shy and reserved 5.5-year-old female who is currently nervous in the shelter environment. She requires a special urinary care diet due to stress, so it is important that her new family is aware of this and can provide her with the necessary care. According to her previous owner, Lilac is super sweet and loving but gets nervous easily. She enjoys being petted on her cheeks and right between her shoulder blades but prefers little scratches over big pets. Once she bonds with her human, she will seek out their attention and affection. Lilac would do best in a quiet home with calm, older pets to minimize stress.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.